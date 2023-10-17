Senior Iran commander warns of escalation against Israel if Gaza attacks continue

A senior Iranian military commander warned on Tuesday that more attacks against Israel could occur if the Israeli attacks on Gaza persist.

“If the crimes continue in Gaza, the Muslim people of other countries may join the conflict against the Zionists and another shock may be on the way,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Ali Fadavi, the second-in-command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as saying.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fadavi said that Israel has not fully recovered from what he described as a “huge defeat” suffered at the hands of the Palestinian militant group Hamas during a surprise attack on October 7. On that day, Hamas fighters breached Gaza’s heavily fortified border with Israel and killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Israel has responded with relentless air and artillery strikes on Gaza that have killed more than 2,800 people, mostly civilians.

Fadavi likened Israel to a “cancerous tumor,” saying: “The resistance forces’ shocks against (Israel) will continue until this cancerous tumor disappears from the world map.”

Iran commonly uses terms like “resistance forces,” “resistance groups,” “resistance front,” and “resistance axis” to refer to a network of regional militant groups that it supports. This network includes organizations like Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as well as various militias in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Fadavi contended that Israel is targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza because it “failed to harm the resistance front.”

“Muslims are watching for an opportunity” to replicate the October 7 attack against Israel, he added.

Israel has deployed tens of thousands of troops to its border with Gaza in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive. Israel has also instructed around 1.1 million Gazans, approximately half of the territory’s population, to leave the northern part of the densely populated enclave, in anticipation of the operation.

Iran has warned that a ground invasion of Gaza could lead to responses on other fronts, raising concerns about a broader conflict that may involve other countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that “no one can stop resistance forces” if Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza.

Read more:

Aid trucks await entry at Rafah border crossing while Israel strikes on Gaza continue

Israeli army says killed four people trying to infiltrate from Lebanon

Iran’s Khamenei: If Israel continues its crimes, no one can stop ‘resistance forces’