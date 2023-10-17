At least 500 killed in Israeli air strike on hospital in Gaza: Health ministry

There were at least 500 victims as a result of an Israeli air strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza strip, spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

The Israeli military says it is looking into the report.

Developing.

