A woman embraces the body of a Palestinian child killed in Israeli strikes, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

At least 500 killed in Israeli air strike on hospital in Gaza: Health ministry

Agencies
Published: Updated:
There were at least 500 victims as a result of an Israeli air strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza strip, spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

The Israeli military says it is looking into the report.

Developing.

