People salvage belongings from the rubble of a building levelled in an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Turkey says discussing release of foreigners, civilians, children held by Hamas

Reuters
Turkey is in talks with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on the release of foreigners, civilians, and children held hostage by the group, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

Speaking alongside his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut, Fidan said “many countries” had sent requests to Turkey to secure the release of their citizens held by Hamas.

Fidan added that Egypt will host a summit of leaders on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Saturday.

On Monday, Fidan spoke with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the issue, a foreign ministry source said.

