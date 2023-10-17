UN chief to visit Egypt as humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens​​​​​​​: Report

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to travel to Egypt as the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Guterres is expected to arrive in Cairo as early as Wednesday and meet officials including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the report said.



