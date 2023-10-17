Theme
Palestinians gather to collect water, amid shortages of drinking water, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

WFP warns only four or five days of food stocks left in Gaza shops

Reuters
The UN’s World Food Program said the situation in the Gaza Strip was worsening by the minute with only four or five days of food stocks left in the shops.

“Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, maybe four or five days of food stocks left,” WFP’s Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Cairo.

Israeli army spokesman says next phase of war may be different from expectations

