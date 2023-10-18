Theme
U.S. President Joe Biden walks as he departs Joint Base Andrews for a high-stakes visit to Israel, in Maryland, U.S., October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Biden condemns Gaza hospital attack in call with Jordan’s King, Israel’s PM

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with King Abdullah of Jordan and with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel after a deadly hospital attack in Gaza left hundreds dead, the White House said.

Biden said he is outraged and deeply saddened by explosions at Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, according to the White House.

Biden was also briefed on the attack by his national security team and spoke over the phone with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the White House added.

He said he directed national security team to continue gathering information about the events that transpired.

Developing

