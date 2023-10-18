Theme
A view of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, as they wait for the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza ‘as soon as possible’

AFP
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel has agreed to allow aid into the impoverished Gaza Strip even as it wages a military campaign in response to Hamas attacks.

“Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza,” Biden said on a visit to Israel, adding that the United States was working with partners to get “trucks moving across the border as soon as possible.”

