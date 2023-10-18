Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza ‘as soon as possible’

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel has agreed to allow aid into the impoverished Gaza Strip even as it wages a military campaign in response to Hamas attacks.

“Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza,” Biden said on a visit to Israel, adding that the United States was working with partners to get “trucks moving across the border as soon as possible.”

