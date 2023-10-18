Dozens hurt in anti-Israel protests in Istanbul: Official

Dozens of people, including police officers, were injured during anti-Israel protests in Istanbul after a deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, authorities said Wednesday.

Israel and Palestinian militants have traded blame for the hospital strike, which killed at least 200 people and triggered a wave of anti-Israel protests in the region.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sixty-three people including 43 police officers were hurt during the protests outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul late on Tuesday, the governor’s office said.

The scuffles broke out between police and protesters when several demonstrators tried to overcome security barricades in order to enter the consulate building.

Police detained five people.

The governor’s office said a 65-year-old man had a heart attack during the protests and later died in hospital.

Large crowds joined the demonstrations in Istanbul and the Turkish capital Ankara, shouting pro-Palestinian chants.

Israel has told its citizens to leave Turkey “as soon as possible” amid fears of reprisal attacks.

Read more:

Thousands protest across Egypt in solidarity with Gaza

‘Free, free Palestine’: Protests erupt in West Bank after deadly Gaza hospital blast

Thousands in Tunisia rally against Israel outside French embassy