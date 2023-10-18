Theme
Members of Al Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement’s founding, in Gaza City, December 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

EU official asks social media to prepare for risk of Hamas live-streaming executions

Reuters
The European Union’s (EU) industry chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday that he had asked social media platforms to prepare for the risk of Hamas live-streaming executions.

“As part of our interactions with the platforms, we have specifically asked them to prepare for the risk of live-streaming executions by Hamas – an imminent risk from which we must protect our citizens – and we are seeking assurances that the platforms are well prepared for such possibilities,” Breton said in a speech at the European Parliament.

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

