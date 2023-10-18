Theme
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks while meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, Egypt, October 15, 2023. (Pool via Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Egyptian President Sisi condemns attack on hospital in Gaza

Reuters
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a statement on Tuesday, saying: “I condemn in the strongest of terms Israel’s bombardment” on a hospital in Gaza, and calling it a “clear violation of [international] law.”

Palestinian health authorities said the deaths at the hospital in Gaza were caused by an Israeli air strike, but the Israeli military blamed a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group.

