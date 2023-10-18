Forced displacement of Gazans is ‘red line’: Palestinian leadership statement

Forced displacement of Gaza residents is a red line that cannot be crossed, the Palestinian leadership said in a statement after a meeting in the West Bank City of Ramallah on Wednesday.

The statement said the Palestinian leadership considered the idea of the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip “a red line that we will not allow to be crossed, just as the displacement of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem or the West Bank should not be allowed.”

