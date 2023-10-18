Theme
Palestinian women with their children fleeing from their homes following Israeli air strikes rush along a street in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Forced displacement of Gazans is ‘red line’: Palestinian leadership statement

Reuters
Forced displacement of Gaza residents is a red line that cannot be crossed, the Palestinian leadership said in a statement after a meeting in the West Bank City of Ramallah on Wednesday.

The statement said the Palestinian leadership considered the idea of the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip “a red line that we will not allow to be crossed, just as the displacement of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem or the West Bank should not be allowed.”

