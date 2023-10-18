Theme
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during the opening ceremony of the Uniper Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the Jade Bight in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, on December 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

German Chancellor Scholz calls for thorough investigation of Gaza hospital blast

Reuters, Berlin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed horror at images of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” wrote Scholz on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Scholz is expected in Egypt on Wednesday, where he is set to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, following his visit to Israel.

