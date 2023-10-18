US, Western countries that support Israel hold full responsibility for war: Hamas

Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, said on Wednesday during a press conference in Lebanon that the US and all Western countries that support Israel “hold full responsibility for the war against civilians in Gaza.”

He also called for an immediate cease-fire, a humanitarian corridor into the blockaded Gaza Strip and the continuation of mass regional protests that took place after Tuesday night's blast at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

Advertisement

He also called for Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Israel to “rise up against the Zionist enemy and clash with it in all cities, villages, and camps.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

Netanyahu to Biden: Israel will try to safeguard Gaza civilians

Israel’s strike on Gaza hospital was ‘deliberate’: Palestinian FM