Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh. (File photo: AFP)
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas leader says US holds responsibility for Gaza hospital attack

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States is responsible for the attack on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians, Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised speech late on Tuesday, stressing that Washington gave Israel “the cover for its aggression.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The hospital massacre confirms the enemy’s brutality and the extent of his feeling of defeat,” he said, adding that the attack will be “a new turning point.”

Haniyeh called on all Palestinian people “to get out and confront the occupation and the settlers.” He also called on all Arabs, and Muslims to stage protests against Israel.

Read more:

Video: Israeli strike on Gaza hospital leaves at least 500 dead

Several countries condemn Israel after strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, calls it ‘heinous crime’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size