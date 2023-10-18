Theme
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian holds a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut on October 14, 2023. The United States must rein in Israel to avert a regional spillover of the war with Hamas, Iran's top diplomat Amir-Abdollahian said October 13, 2023, in Beirut, adding Tehran was seeking to safeguard Lebanon's security. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. (File photo)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel, expel its envoys

Reuters
Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

An urgent meeting of the OIC is taking place in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after a blast at a Gaza hospital late on Tuesday killed large numbers of Palestinians.

“The foreign minister calls for an immediate and complete embargo on Israel by Islamic countries, including oil sanctions, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors if relations with the Zionist regime have been established,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Amirabdollahian also called for the formation of a team of Islamic lawyers to document potential war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

Iran has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Prior to the blast at the Gaza hospital on Tuesday, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died during Israel’s 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas October 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.

