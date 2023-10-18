Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel, expel its envoys

Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.



An urgent meeting of the OIC is taking place in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after a blast at a Gaza hospital late on Tuesday killed large numbers of Palestinians.



“The foreign minister calls for an immediate and complete embargo on Israel by Islamic countries, including oil sanctions, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors if relations with the Zionist regime have been established,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Amirabdollahian also called for the formation of a team of Islamic lawyers to document potential war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.



Iran has no diplomatic relations with Israel.



Prior to the blast at the Gaza hospital on Tuesday, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died during Israel’s 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas October 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.



Read more:

Al-Sisi warns Gaza exodus to Egypt would risk West Bank displacement to Jordan

Advertisement

Video: Israeli strike on Gaza hospital leaves at least 500 dead

Israel: ‘Absolutely certain’ Gaza hospital attack was Palestinian Islamic Jihad