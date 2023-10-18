Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2023. (AFP)
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran’s president says US is accomplice in Israel’s ‘crimes’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday accused the United States of being an accomplice in Israeli “crimes” after a rocket struck a hospital complex in Gaza, killing hundreds of people.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The people of the world consider America to be an accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime,” Raisi told thousands of people who had gathered for a rally in central Tehran in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Read more:

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size