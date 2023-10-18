Iran’s president says US is accomplice in Israel’s ‘crimes’

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday accused the United States of being an accomplice in Israeli “crimes” after a rocket struck a hospital complex in Gaza, killing hundreds of people.

“The people of the world consider America to be an accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime,” Raisi told thousands of people who had gathered for a rally in central Tehran in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally