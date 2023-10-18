Theme
Wounded Palestinians sit in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s strike on Gaza hospital was ‘deliberate’: Palestinian FM

The strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds was a “deliberate” Israeli attack, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said at an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah.

Describing the attack as a “massacre” against unarmed civilians, Maliki said Israel had shelled the hospital two days ago as well.

He also said that Israel’s “war machine” has killed over 1,300 children in Gaza and displaced over one million people in a week.

Maliki also slammed the international community that does nothing but “count the number of victims in Gaza,” adding that this “aggressive war” must be stopped.

A Gaza hospital strike that killed at least 200 people has unleashed a torrent of condemnation across the Arab world, with even allies blaming Israel for the attack, despite its denials.

