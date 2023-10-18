Israel to allow aid into Gaza via Egypt: PM office

Israel would let aid enter Gaza via Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Wednesday, saying only “food, water and medicine” would be allowed into the blockaded Palestinian enclave.



“In light of US President Joe Biden’s demand, Israel would not foil the supply of humanitarian aid via Egypt,” the prime minister’s office said, announcing a cabinet decision.

The statement noted that aid to civilians in the southern Gaza Strip would be allowed “so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas”, which rules Gaza.



While Israel said it would allow for aid to pass through Egypt, it maintained that supplies would not come from its own territory until Hamas releases the dozens of hostages it took in a massive attack on October 7, which spiraled into all-out war.



“Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand,” the statement added.



Water, fuel, and food supplies are running low in Gaza, under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since Hamas Islamists took power in 2007.



Israel effectively sealed off the coastal enclave following the October 7 attack.



The Israeli announcement came as Biden ended a high stakes visit, where he offered Israeli leaders continued US support and backed his ally’s stance that Palestinian militants were behind a deadly rocket strike on a Gaza hospital.

