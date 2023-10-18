Jordan’s King Abdullah condemns Gaza hospital attack, says it’s a 'shame on humanity’
Jordan’s King Abdullah said the bombing of a Gaza hospital that killed and injured hundreds earlier on Tuesday was a “massacre” and a “war crime” that one cannot be silent about.
In a royal court statement the monarch, who blamed the bombing on Israel, said Israel should immediately end its war against the enclave and its actions against innocent Palestinians was a “shame on humanity.”
