Jordan’s King Abdullah condemns Gaza hospital attack, says it’s a 'shame on humanity’

Jordan’s King Abdullah said the bombing of a Gaza hospital that killed and injured hundreds earlier on Tuesday was a “massacre” and a “war crime” that one cannot be silent about.

In a royal court statement the monarch, who blamed the bombing on Israel, said Israel should immediately end its war against the enclave and its actions against innocent Palestinians was a “shame on humanity.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Several countries condemn Israel after strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds