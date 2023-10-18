Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Jordan's King Abdullah II addresses a press conference, after a dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Jordan's King Abdullah II addresses a press conference, after a dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Jordan’s King Abdullah condemns Gaza hospital attack, says it’s a 'shame on humanity’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Jordan’s King Abdullah said the bombing of a Gaza hospital that killed and injured hundreds earlier on Tuesday was a “massacre” and a “war crime” that one cannot be silent about.

In a royal court statement the monarch, who blamed the bombing on Israel, said Israel should immediately end its war against the enclave and its actions against innocent Palestinians was a “shame on humanity.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Several countries condemn Israel after strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size