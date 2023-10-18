Gaza health ministry spokesman says Israeli ‘massacre’ at Gaza hospital killed 471

At least 471 people were killed and more than 300 others wounded by the strike on a Gaza hospital, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Wednesday.



“The death toll of the largest and most violent massacre committed by the criminal Israeli occupation inside the Baptist Hospital reached 471 martyrs, and 28 critical cases remain, in addition to 314 people with various injuries,” the ministry said in a statement.



Israel and Palestinian militants have blamed each other for the strike that hit the facility on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry said at least 3,478 Palestinians were killed and 12,000 wounded in Gaza in Israeli strikes since October 7.



