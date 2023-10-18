Netanyahu to Biden: Israel will try to safeguard Gaza civilians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting US President Joe Biden on Wednesday that Israel would try to avoid civilian casualties in its Gaza war, which he described as challenging due to the tactics of Palestinian Hamas.

“This will be a different kind of war because Hamas is a different kind of enemy,” Netanyahu said in televised remarks. “As we proceed in this war, Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm’s way.”

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States would work with Israel to prevent civilian deaths as it pounds Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising to make efforts.

“We will continue to have your back. As you work to defend your people, we will continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy to innocent civilians,” Biden said after meeting Netanyahu’s war cabinet in Tel Aviv.

