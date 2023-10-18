Jordan cancels Biden’s trip to Amman after Gaza hospital attack: FM

Amman’s top diplomat said Tuesday that the four-way summit between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine had been scrapped after the reported Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital, which killed hundreds of Palestinians and led Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to return to Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip has left at least 500 people dead.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the meeting had been canceled, as had Biden's visit to Amman. But Biden’s trip to Israel was still on as of Tuesday evening, according to the White House. Safadi was quoted as telling Al Jazeera that there was no use in talking “now about anything except stopping the war.”

The White House said Biden consulted with King Abdullah II of Jordan and decided to postpone his trip “in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority.”

Biden sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the “hospital explosion” in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The US president agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with the leaders he was supposed to meet in Amman.

Palestine blamed the Israeli army, while Israel claimed Palestinian militants were responsible for a failed rocket attack.

The White House said Biden would make the trip to show support for Israel during meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden is also expected to discuss Israel’s military plans for Gaza in the aftermath of last weekend’s Hamas attack on Israel.

Al Arabiya English has reached out to the White House to inquire about any potential changes to Biden’s travel.

