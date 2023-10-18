Outrage erupts at French embassy in Tunisia following deadly Gaza hospital strike

Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the French embassy in Tunisia on Tuesday, also denouncing the US, after a strike on a Gaza Strip hospital killed at least 200 people.

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said at least 200 people died in the strike, which it blamed on Israel. The Israeli army, however, claimed a misfired militant rocket was responsible.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The French and Americans are allies of Zionists,” demonstrators shouted, according to an AFP journalist.

Protesters demanded the recall of both countries’ ambassadors and shouted: “No American embassy on Tunisian territory.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, calls it ‘heinous crime’

Hamas leader says US holds responsibility for Gaza hospital attack

Jordan’s King Abdullah condemns Gaza hospital attack, says it’s a 'shame on humanity’