Palestinian protester killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Health ministry

A Palestinian protester was shot dead by Israeli forces during confrontations in the Nabi Saleh village, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said late on Tuesday.

