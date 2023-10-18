Protesters near US embassy in Lebanon’s Awkar sprayed with water cannon, teargas

Lebanese security forces used teargas and water cannon to repel scores of protesters demonstrating on Wednesday near the US embassy in Awkar against what they said was Israel’s attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians.



The United States has been targeted for criticism across the region for pledging ironclad support for Israel in its war in Gaza after the Palestinian group Hamas carried out a deadly cross-border attack into Israel on October 7.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Demonstrators, who blame Israel for Tuesday’s blast at the Gaza hospital although Israeli officials say it was a misfired rocket from a Palestinian group, were prevented from reaching the embassy’s boundary by barricades blocking roads hundreds of meters (yards) from the mission in a north Beirut suburb.



Some protesters waved Palestinian flags while others hurled stones at the security forces, who pushed them back with water cannon and volleys of teargas. Television footage from the scene showed flames licking up from a building near the barricades.



Meanwhile in Beirut, thousands of protesters gathered in south Beirut at a demonstration called by Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel in 2006. Hezbollah officials denounced Israel and the United States for the hospital blast.



Read more:

Gaza health ministry spokesman says Israeli ‘massacre’ at Gaza hospital killed 471

Advertisement

Israel’s strike on Gaza hospital was ‘deliberate’: Palestinian FM

Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to immediately leave Lebanon