Putin: Gaza hospital attack a catastrophe, signals necessity of ending conflict soon

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was as a tragic disaster which signaled the necessity of ending the conflict.

“Speaking about the attack on the hospital, the tragedy that took place there, I must say it’s a horrible event; hundreds killed, hundreds wounded. This is certainly a catastrophe,” state news agency Interfax cited Putin as saying.

He added: “I really hope that this will be a signal that this conflict needs to end as quickly as possible. In any case, we need to focus on the possibility of starting some contacts and negotiations.”

Putin highlighted his discussions with Middle Eastern leaders: “As for my impression after talking with five leaders of the region… I got the impression that no one wants to the conflict to continue or for the situation to worsen.”

On Tuesday, Palestinian officials said hundreds of civilians were killed by a massive explosion at a Gaza hospital which was serving as a shelter for thousands of displaced people when it came under fire.

Palestinian officials blamed Israel airstrikes for the tragedy, however, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “categorically” denied involvement in the attack on the hospital and pointed the finger of blame at a “failed rocket launch” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

