Russia’s Mdvedev: Strike on Gaza hospital constitutes ‘war crime’, US responsible

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday the deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip was a “heinous military crime,” and accused the US of bearing the ultimate responsibility.

Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said: “The heinous strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip undoubtedly constitutes a war crime. And the ultimate responsibility for it rests on the shoulders of those who are cynically profiting on wars in different countries on different continents, on the US.”

He added that Washington is “allocating enormous sums for arms contracts, giving work to its defense sector” and “making deceitful proclamations about its global quest to defend democratic values,” as cited by state news agency TASS.

On Tuesday, Palestinian officials said hundreds of civilians were killed by a massive explosion at a Gaza hospital which was serving as a shelter for thousands of displaced people when it came under fire. Palestinian officials blamed Israel airstrikes for the tragedy, however, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “categorically” denied involvement in the attack on the hospital and pointed the finger of blame at a “failed rocket launch” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Israel was responsible for the bombing of the Gaza hospital and labelled it a “heinous war crime” which cannot be tolerated or allowed to pass without accountability, state news agency WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said “an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” as cited by the Times of Israel.

He added: “Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in which he said: “So the whole world knows: The barbaric terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the Gaza hospital, not the IDF. Those who cruelly murdered our children, murder their children as well.”

