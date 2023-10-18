Theme
More than 70,000 people have died since March 2011 protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (portrait) sparked a crackdown, armed uprising and eventually a full-blown civil war. But despite the mounting death toll, neither side has been able to claim a decisive advantage on the ground.
A handout picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on April 14, 2013, shows people arriving at the departures area of Damascus' international airport. (AFP)

Syria’s Damascus airport to be back in service as of ‘tomorrow afternoon’: State TV

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Operations at Syria’s Damascus airport will resume as of “tomorrow afternoon,” after an Israeli airstrike put it out of service, state TV reported early on Wednesday, citing the director of the Civil Aviation Authority.

On Thursday, Syria said Israeli forces launched simultaneous missile attacks on the airports in its capital, Damascus, and the northern city of Aleppo, damaging the runways and putting both hubs out of service.

