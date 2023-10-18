Syria’s Damascus airport to be back in service as of ‘tomorrow afternoon’: State TV

Operations at Syria’s Damascus airport will resume as of “tomorrow afternoon,” after an Israeli airstrike put it out of service, state TV reported early on Wednesday, citing the director of the Civil Aviation Authority.

On Thursday, Syria said Israeli forces launched simultaneous missile attacks on the airports in its capital, Damascus, and the northern city of Aleppo, damaging the runways and putting both hubs out of service.

