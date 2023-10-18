Theme
Tear gas is fired by security forces towards demonstrators during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Tear gas fired at protestors near US embassy in Lebanon

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Tear gas was fired near the US embassy in Lebanon at protesters angry at a Gaza hospital being hit by an air strike, a Reuters witness reported early on Wednesday.

More than 100 protesters had gathered near the US embassy in Awkar carrying Palestinian flags and angry over the hospital strike.

