Tear gas fired at protestors near US embassy in Lebanon

Tear gas was fired near the US embassy in Lebanon at protesters angry at a Gaza hospital being hit by an air strike, a Reuters witness reported early on Wednesday.

More than 100 protesters had gathered near the US embassy in Awkar carrying Palestinian flags and angry over the hospital strike.

