Thousands protest across Egypt in solidarity with Gaza

Thousands of people demonstrated across Egypt Wednesday in solidarity with Gaza after 12 days of Israeli bombardment, Egyptian media reported.



President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had said that if he called for protests in support of the Palestinian cause, “you would see millions” on the streets of Egypt.



On the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, an AFP correspondent reported aid workers - who have been waiting for six days to deliver relief supplies to the besieged territory - performed prayers for the hundreds of Palestinians killed in a strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday.

