Thousands protest in Jordan’s Amman outside Israeli embassy

Around 5,000 Jordanians gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Amman Wednesday to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a Gaza hospital they blame on Israel.



Security forces blocked off roads leading to the embassy but the size of the demonstration looked set to swell amid a wave of anger in Jordan, home to many Palestinian refugees.



Despite strong denials from the Israeli army, which has blamed a misdirected Islamic Jihad rocket for the hospital deaths, the Jordanian government has said Israel “bears responsibility for this grave incident.”



