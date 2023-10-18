Too many jumped to conclusions on Gaza hospital attack: UK FM

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday that too many people jumped to conclusions around the blast at a hospital in Gaza and called for “cool heads” to prevail.

“Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital. Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk,” Cleverly said on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

He added: “Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The British minister had said a day earlier: “The destruction of Al Ahli hospital is a devastating loss of human life. The UK has been clear. The protection of civilian life must come first. The UK will work with our allies to find out what has happened and protect innocent civilians in Gaza.”

On Tuesday, Palestinian officials said hundreds of civilians were killed by a massive explosion at a Gaza hospital which was serving as a shelter for thousands of displaced people when it came under fire.

Palestinian officials blamed Israel airstrikes for the tragedy, however, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “categorically” denied involvement in the attack on the hospital and pointed the finger of blame at a “failed rocket launch” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

Read more:

Russia’s Mdvedev: Strike on Gaza hospital constitutes ‘war crime’, US responsible

UN human rights official warns of ‘mass ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians by Israel

Biden backs Israel’s account of Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds