Turkey’s Erdogan: UN Security Council has once again not fulfilled its responsibility

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the United Nations Security Council which failed to pass a resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The United Nations Security Council, which has become even more ineffective, has once again not fulfilled its responsibility,” Erdogan said on social messaging platform X.

“The heinous attack against the Al Ahli Arabi Hospital yesterday has brought the massacre in Gaza to another level,” he added.

Read more:

Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza ‘as soon as possible’

US vetoes UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza

Embassies of US, Israel evacuated in Argentina following bomb threat: Report