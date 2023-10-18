Theme
Israeli soldiers walk next to an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UN Mideast envoy warns spillover risk ‘very real and extremely dangerous’

Reuters
The United Nations Middle East peace envoy warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the risk of expansion of the conflict between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip is “very real, and extremely dangerous.”

“I fear that we are at the brink of a deep and dangerous abyss that could change the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, if not of the Middle East as a whole,” said Tor Wennesland, addressing the 15-member body via video from Doha.

