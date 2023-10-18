Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks to the press at United Nations headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. (Reuters)
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks to the press at United Nations headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UN chief condemns hospital strike in Gaza, calls for accountability

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was horrified by the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a hospital in Gaza, as Israel and Palestinians traded blame over who was responsible.

“Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size