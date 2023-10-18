Palestinian Israeli conflict
UN chief condemns hospital strike in Gaza, calls for accountability
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was horrified by the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a hospital in Gaza, as Israel and Palestinians traded blame over who was responsible.
“Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
