US has no plans to send its troops to battle in Israel: White House

US President Joe Biden’s administration has no plans to send troops to participate in the Israel-Hamas conflict, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

“There are no plans or intentions to put U.S. boots on the group in combat in Israel,” Kirby said.

He pointed to the strike carrier groups that have been sent to the Middle East as part of deterrence efforts: “They’re all there to send a strong signal of deterrence. That is the purpose: to make it clear to any would-be actor, any would-be nation, state, or terrorist group that wants to — are thinking about widening conflict that they shouldn’t do that.”

Kirby stressed, however, that the US had significant national security interests in the Middle East. “Those national security interests have not changed. As a matter of fact, they are more important perhaps now than they have been in the recent past. And those forces will be there to demonstrate a sincere capability of protecting and defending those national interests if need be.”

The Pentagon completed five missions to deliver assistance, including munitions, “to meet Israel's needs in the wake of the deadly attacks by Hamas terrorists,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed approximately 2,000 personnel across a variety of units on a heightened state of readiness to increase the department's ability to respond in the Middle East. Those forces would add key capabilities ranging from transportation to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, according to a statement by the US Defense Department.

Singh stressed that: “No decisions have been reached to deploy any of those forces at this time.”

“This order only puts these units on higher alert,” she said. “The Secretary will continue to assess our force posture and remain in close contact with allies and partners.”

“The department remains focused on three objectives: supporting Israel's defense through security assistance, sending a strong signal of deterrence to any actors who might be thinking of entering the conflict and staying vigilant to any threats to US forces,” Singh said.

