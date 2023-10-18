US warns against travel to Lebanon after uptick in Hezbollah, Israel violence

The US warned American citizens on Tuesday not to travel to Lebanon and the State Department authorized the departure of non-emergency government personnel due to the “unpredictable security situation” in the country.

The State Department raised the Travel Advisory to Level 4 to reflect the departure of some non-emergency personnel and eligible family members for the US Embassy in Beirut.

The State Department said the security situation it was referring to was a result of rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions.

“Reconsider travel to Lebanon due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, kidnapping, and Embassy Beirut’s limited capacity to provide support to US citizens,” the advisory said.

US officials say the travel warning was proactive and not a sign of any particular intelligence suggesting an imminent deterioration of the situation in Lebanon.

The Biden administration has already been caught flatfooted in Afghanistan and Sudan in recent months and years, leaving thousands of Americans stranded in both countries.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the US Embassy north of Beirut to protest the Israeli bombing of a hospital in Gaza, which resulted in at least 500 deaths according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

After the Hamas attacks on Israel last week, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of two US aircraft carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and the augmentation of fighter jets.

Pentagon officials said the military posture increases in the Middle East were intended to serve as a deterrent signal to Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and any other proxy in the region following the Hamas attack.

Washington has voiced fears that Lebanese Hezbollah could attack Israel from the north. There have been cross-border exchanges after rocket and missile attacks from Palestinian factions inside Lebanon resulted in Israeli retaliation against Hezbollah targets. At least nine Hezbollah militants have been killed, according to the group.

