16 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

Sixteen Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel began bombarding the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists’ union said Thursday.

Dozens of other journalists have been wounded in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas militants carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a blistering Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

