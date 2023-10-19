Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Colleagues of Palestinian journalists Mohammed Soboh and Saeed al-Taweel, who were killed when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, stand next to their bodies at a hospital in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Colleagues of Palestinian journalists Mohammed Soboh and Saeed al-Taweel, who were killed when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, stand next to their bodies at a hospital in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

16 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sixteen Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel began bombarding the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists’ union said Thursday.

Dozens of other journalists have been wounded in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas militants carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a blistering Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Jordan’s foreign minister says ‘we fear the worst’ in Gaza war

Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah killed in Lebanon by Israel shelling laid to rest

Israel army says ‘very sorry’ for journalist’s death in Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size