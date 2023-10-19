Palestinian Israeli conflict
At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry
At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.
