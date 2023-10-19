Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf, Iraq January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/John Davison
Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf, Iraq January 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Two US military bases reportedly attacked in Syria

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Two US military bases in Syria have come under attack, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV reported on Thursday.

There was no official confirmation of the attacks.

Al Mayadeen reported a drone attack on the al-Tanf base near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, and a missile attack on the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir Ezzor region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It gave no further information.

Read more:

Palestinian Hamas militants likely used N. Korean weapons in Israel attack: Report

Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza ‘as soon as possible’

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns ‘impunity’ for Israel in Gaza war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size