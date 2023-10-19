Two US military bases reportedly attacked in Syria

Two US military bases in Syria have come under attack, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV reported on Thursday.



There was no official confirmation of the attacks.



Al Mayadeen reported a drone attack on the al-Tanf base near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, and a missile attack on the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir Ezzor region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It gave no further information.



Read more:

Palestinian Hamas militants likely used N. Korean weapons in Israel attack: Report

Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza ‘as soon as possible’

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns ‘impunity’ for Israel in Gaza war