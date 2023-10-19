Egypt-Gaza border crossing to open Friday: State-linked media

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the war-torn Gaza Strip “will open tomorrow,” state-linked television Al Qahera News reported Thursday, as calls for aid to reach besieged civilians mounted.

Hundreds of trucks full of supplies were still waiting on the Egyptian side of the border Thursday, after US President Joe Biden struck a deal with Egypt and Israel to allow relief into Gaza, under withering bombardment by Israel.

The crossing is the only route into or out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

