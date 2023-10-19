Theme
A view of trucks of Egyptian NGOs, carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians, as they wait for an agreement on the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, Egypt, on October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Egypt-Gaza border crossing to open Friday: State-linked media

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the war-torn Gaza Strip “will open tomorrow,” state-linked television Al Qahera News reported Thursday, as calls for aid to reach besieged civilians mounted.

Hundreds of trucks full of supplies were still waiting on the Egyptian side of the border Thursday, after US President Joe Biden struck a deal with Egypt and Israel to allow relief into Gaza, under withering bombardment by Israel.

The crossing is the only route into or out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

