Eighteen Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on a refugee camp in northern Gaza
Eighteen Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza strip, the Hamas-run interior ministry said on Thursday.
