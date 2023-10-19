Theme
Lebanese security forces stand guard the US embassy as people protest after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
German foreign ministry urges citizens to leave Lebanon

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Germany’s Foreign Ministry urged German citizens to leave Lebanon on Thursday.

German citizens were also urged to register their contact details on an online crisis portal and be aware of current safety advisories in the country, the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

