German foreign ministry urges citizens to leave Lebanon

Germany’s Foreign Ministry urged German citizens to leave Lebanon on Thursday.
German citizens were also urged to register their contact details on an online crisis portal and be aware of current safety advisories in the country, the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
