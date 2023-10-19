Theme
Smoke rises from Kfarchouba as seen from the village of Rashaya al-Foukhar, in southern Lebanon, on October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli airstrikes target two villages in Southern Lebanon

Reuters
Israeli air strikes targeted two villages in southern Lebanon in the early hours of Thursday, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV reported.

The Israeli missiles were fired at Kafr Shuba and near Odaisseh, the channel added.

