Israeli airstrikes target two villages in Southern Lebanon

Israeli air strikes targeted two villages in southern Lebanon in the early hours of Thursday, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV reported.

The Israeli missiles were fired at Kafr Shuba and near Odaisseh, the channel added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israel conducts raid on Syrian government position in south

Turkey announces three days of mourning following Gaza Hospital strike

Biden says Egypt’s Sisi has agreed to open Rafah crossing for 20 trucks