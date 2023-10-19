Palestinian Israeli conflict
Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas leader and family members in Gaza: Report
An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday.
