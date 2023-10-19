Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man gestures at the site where a girl was killed in Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
A man gestures at the site where a girl was killed in Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas leader and family members in Gaza: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:

Egypt repairing roads at Rafah border crossing ahead of aid delivery to Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size