Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with Mauritania’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on February 8, 2023. (Russian Foreign Ministry via Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Russia’s Lavrov says there is serious risk of regional Middle East conflict: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was serious risk that the Gaza conflict will become regional, and Russia is in contact with Turkey over the matter, the Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov also said attempts to blame Iran for the Gaza crisis were provocations.

