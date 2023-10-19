Theme
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on October 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilize Middle East: Reports

AFP, Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt’s prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring “more stability” to the Middle East, state media reported, as the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

