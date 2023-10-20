Belgium urges citizens to leave Lebanon

The Belgian government on Friday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon as quickly as possible due to the situation in Israel and Gaza, and its possible impact on Lebanon.
After the Hamas attacks on Israel last week, there have been cross-border exchanges after rocket and missile attacks from Palestinian factions inside Lebanon resulted in Israeli retaliation against Hezbollah targets. Hezbollah has retaliated and at least ten Hezbollah militants have been killed, according to the group.
Several other countries have issued travel advisories for its citizens looking to visit Lebanon in recent days.
