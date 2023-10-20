Theme
Smoke rises after Israeli shelling, as seen from Lebanese side, near the border with Israel, in Alma Al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Smoke rises after Israeli shelling, as seen from Lebanese side, near the border with Israel, in Alma Al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, on October 13, 2023. (Reuters)

Belgium urges citizens to leave Lebanon

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The Belgian government on Friday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon as quickly as possible due to the situation in Israel and Gaza, and its possible impact on Lebanon.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After the Hamas attacks on Israel last week, there have been cross-border exchanges after rocket and missile attacks from Palestinian factions inside Lebanon resulted in Israeli retaliation against Hezbollah targets. Hezbollah has retaliated and at least ten Hezbollah militants have been killed, according to the group.

Several other countries have issued travel advisories for its citizens looking to visit Lebanon in recent days.

With Reuters

