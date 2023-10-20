Egypt says it is not responsible for closure of Rafah crossing to Gaza

Egypt is not to blame for the closure of the Rafah crossing between it and the Gaza strip “despite Israeli targeted attacks and the refusal of the entry of aid,” Egyptian foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid wrote on the X social media platform on Friday.

“Rafah crossing is open, and Egypt is not responsible of obstructing third-country nationals exit,” he added



