Families of staff of international organisations carry their belongings as they shelter at a United Nations center after UNRWA said it relocated its central operations centre to the south of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Families of staff of international organisations carry their belongings as they shelter at a United Nations center after UNRWA said it relocated its central operations centre to the south of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas says it is working with mediators to ‘close the civilian file’

Reuters
Gaza’s militant group Hamas said on Friday it was working with “all mediators to implement the movement’s decision to close the civilian file if appropriate security conditions are available.”

The group released two US hostages earlier on Friday. Hamas is believed to have taken 200 hostages, including non-Israelis, during their Oct. 7 attack in Israel. It has previously described the non-Israelis as “guests” who would be released.

