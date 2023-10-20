Hamas says it is working with mediators to ‘close the civilian file’

Gaza’s militant group Hamas said on Friday it was working with “all mediators to implement the movement’s decision to close the civilian file if appropriate security conditions are available.”

The group released two US hostages earlier on Friday. Hamas is believed to have taken 200 hostages, including non-Israelis, during their Oct. 7 attack in Israel. It has previously described the non-Israelis as “guests” who would be released.

